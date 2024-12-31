'Are you ready?' - Mario Balotelli stocks up on fireworks for New Year's Eve as controversial striker sends reminder to Man City 13 years after setting his house on fire at 1am
Mario Balotelli has been reminiscing on old times at Manchester City by posing with tons of fireworks ahead of New Years Eve.
- Balotelli posed with fireworks on Instagram
- Tagged Man City after incident 13 years ago
- Striker set house on fire at 1am