Mario Balotelli reveals what made him 'want to vomit' as divisive Italian striker struggled to adapt after transfer to Man City
Balotelli's move to Man City and his struggles
Balotelli’s arrival at Manchester City in 2010 came with immense expectation, but the young Italian quickly discovered that adjusting to English football and City’s training culture would be far more demanding than he ever anticipated. Coming from Inter Milan, where training was more structured and technical, Balotelli found City’s physical requirements overwhelming. The early days of his transition were marked by fatigue, shock, and a sense of disbelief at how different his new environment was.
The striker has now reflected on one of his first training sessions, admitting that the pace left him faint, nauseous, and unable to catch his breath. He explained that he had rarely encountered such intensity before and struggled to keep up with the relentless rhythm his new teammates maintained.
For a player still only 20 years old at the time, the contrast between Serie A and the Premier League highlighted why his integration into English football took longer than expected. While he carried enormous talent, his adjustment period was complicated by both the physical and tactical shock of City’s approach. These early struggles formed part of the wider turbulence that defined his time in Manchester before he eventually left in 2013.
Italian star reveals hecticness of Man City's training sessions
Speaking on Prime Video's 'YOU: CL', Balotelli said: "In City, we were training maybe one hour and fifteen minutes, one hour, but I was coming from Inter. First training, I want to vomit because I was like but there was not a technique. It was like, I was like everybody was sliding, pushing, running. No stopping. No stopping." Balotelli’s description captures the visceral, immediate impact of his first days in Manchester.
He continued: "You know when you stop when you stop for drink, you know, in Italy, you stop and the you coach, you have to call it. There, you you drink. Here, I didn't even have the time. I was like, no. You have to start again. Everything was quick."
Balotelli's ups and downs at Man City
Balotelli’s arrival at Manchester City was one of the most dramatic signings of the early Abu Dhabi era, reuniting him with Roberto Mancini. Seen as a generational talent but also a volatile personality, he was brought in to help elevate City from ambitious contenders to genuine trophy winners.
Despite early struggles behind the scenes, Balotelli went on to produce iconic moments for the club, including his brace in the legendary 6–1 triumph over Manchester United and his famous “Why Always Me?” celebration. He played key roles in City’s 2011 FA Cup win and the historic 2012 Premier League title, even providing the assist for Sergio Aguero’s famous 93:20 winner. Yet even during spells of brilliance, he continued to wrestle with the demands and discipline required at the highest level.
Balotelli out of work since the summer
Balotelli’s reflections add another layer to the long-standing discussion about his career, defined by immense talent mixed with constant turbulence. His candid insight into the physical shock he felt at Manchester City demonstrates how off-pitch factors contributed to the uneven trajectory of his early years. The revelations also offer fans a deeper understanding of why consistency sometimes eluded him despite his clear potential.
The once-cult hero of Italian football has been without a club since the summer after having parted ways with Genoa at the end of the 2024/25 season. While he continues to look for a new club, he has also raised a plea with Italy boss Genaro Gattuso to include him in the Azzuri's World Cup playoff with Northern Ireland.
