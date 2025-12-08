Mario Balotelli reveals what made him 'want to vomit' as divisive Italian striker struggled to adapt after transfer to Man City

Balotelli’s arrival at Manchester City in 2010 came with immense expectation, but the young Italian quickly discovered that adjusting to English football and City’s training culture would be far more demanding than he ever anticipated. Coming from Inter Milan, where training was more structured and technical, Balotelli found City’s physical requirements overwhelming. The early days of his transition were marked by fatigue, shock, and a sense of disbelief at how different his new environment was.

The striker has now reflected on one of his first training sessions, admitting that the pace left him faint, nauseous, and unable to catch his breath. He explained that he had rarely encountered such intensity before and struggled to keep up with the relentless rhythm his new teammates maintained.

For a player still only 20 years old at the time, the contrast between Serie A and the Premier League highlighted why his integration into English football took longer than expected. While he carried enormous talent, his adjustment period was complicated by both the physical and tactical shock of City’s approach. These early struggles formed part of the wider turbulence that defined his time in Manchester before he eventually left in 2013.