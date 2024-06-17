Marcus Rashford told he deserved to miss out on Euro 2024 as Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag admits forward was 'lacking' in disappointing season in Premier League
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is not surprised that Marcus Rashford missed out on being picked in the England squad for Euro 2024.
- Ten Hag feels Rashford deserved to miss out on Euros
- Attacker displayed inconsistent performances for Man Utd
- Scored just eight goals across all competitions