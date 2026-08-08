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‘He needs to win the trust back’ – Ex-Man Utd defender issues warning to Marcus Rashford while identifying surprise midfield solution
Bardsley assesses United's tactical needs
Former United and Scotland defender Bardsley has shared his thoughts on the club's squad options and transfer potential under manager Michael Carrick. Speaking in an interview with Casinolyze, Bardsley highlighted the situation surrounding Rashford and the tactical balance in midfield.
The former defender addressed Rashford's potential role upon returning from his loan spell at Barcelona. Bardsley emphasised that the forward's success at Old Trafford will ultimately depend on regaining the supporters' backing and maintaining consistent performances.
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Rashford must regain trust from Old Trafford fans
Addressing Rashford's situation, Bardsley acknowledged the quality the attacker demonstrated during his spell in Spain. However, he warned that reproducing that form consistently remains the critical factor for his future at Old Trafford.
"If Manchester United were to bring back the Marcus Rashford we saw at Barcelona last season, you’d take him back in a heartbeat, but we’d need to see it consistently," Bardsley explained. "The problem Rashford has is he needs to win the trust back of some fans. I don’t know how it would sit with them to see him back in the team but if he’s got a clean slate from Michael Carrick, and he’s like the Rashford of old, he’s a player who can deliver United trophies.
"If Michael can get him back to enjoying his football at United, then he’d be another brilliant player but I don’t know why you wouldn’t already be enjoying your football playing for the biggest club in the world? It all depends on which Marcus Rashford turns up, and whether he does turn up in a United shirt."
Kone backed to provide midfield defensive balance
Beyond the frontline, Bardsley turned his attention to United's midfield composition. He argued that the current squad lacks a dedicated defensive anchor to complement creative talents like Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, and Bruno Fernandes. Bardsley identified on-loan starlet Kone as the ideal solution to fill that role. He noted that Kone's presence could free up other midfielders to attack with confidence.
"I think Manchester United need to go and get a more defensively-minded player in midfield," he added. "They’ve now got Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Bruno Fernandes and I think they need to go and find another Darren Fletcher now.
"I really like Sékou Kone. He’s the type of player who would probably offer something a little bit different to the rest of the players United already have to anchor the midfield and give the other boys more license to roam forward and take risks knowing that he has their back, ready to get stuck in."
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Future decisions await Carrick and United hierarchy
As Carrick prepares his squad, decisions regarding Rashford's reintegration and midfield balance will prove crucial. The manager must resolve these key questions as United look to build a side capable of competing for major honours.
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