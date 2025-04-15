Marcus Rashford & Man Utd brutally trolled by Jamie Carragher as Liverpool legend claims forward was 'used to' hearing Europa League anthem amid Aston Villa gaffe
Marcus Rashford and Manchester United have been trolled for being "used to" the Europa League anthem after it was mistakenly played at Villa Park.
- Villa faced PSG in Champions League
- Europa League anthem accidentally played
- Carragher trolls Rashford and Man Utd