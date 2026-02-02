Getty Images Sport
Marcus Rashford's stance on returning to Man Utd under Michael Carrick revealed as Hansi Flick offers fresh verdict on Barcelona loanee
Rashford wants future resolved
Per the Daily Mirror, Rashford has no desire to return to United in the summer and is hoping to seal a move to a new club in the summer, ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Barcelona have the option to buy the star outright this summer, and he is reported to have told the Catalan club that he wants to stay, and is so desperate to do so that he is willing to renegotiate the terms of his current deal, should it help push through his permanent arrival at the club.
Rashford has said of his hopes for the future: "What I want is to stay at Barca. It's the ultimate goal, but it's not the reason I'm training hard and giving my all. The purpose is to win. Barca is a huge, fantastic club, built to win titles."
And when asked about his first impressions of the city and how he has settled in with Barcelona, the versatile forward added: "I'm settling in really well at the club and in the city. From the moment I arrived, I felt very welcomed.
"For me, the reason I'm here is to help the team win trophies; last season was fantastic, but life moves very fast, things change, and the goal is to repeat those successes. I'm totally focused on that. Everything has been fantastic with the staff and my teammates; I have no complaints."
Rashford puts down roots
Per the report, Rashford has bought an apartment in an exclusive district of the city, while he has also remained a key member of Thomas Tuchel's England squad. Thus far this season, the Englishman has scored 10 goals and registered 10 assists.
Manager Hansi Flick has revealed his hope that Rashford can keep delivering, telling reporters: “I think he has a lot of potential to show. We always focus on goals, the final pass… because there’s always room for improvement. But with his speed and technique, he can give us so much more. I’m delighted, but he has much more potential.
"There’s always room for improvement. But with his speed and technique, he can give us so much more. I’m delighted with what he’s giving us, but he has much more potential. I want everyone to be at their best.
"It’s about mentality, attitude during training… That’s what we want to see. Always striving to be better."
His United contract runs until June 2028 but it does not appear that he has any desire to return to England.
Carrick's fine start
United have, of course, changed manager since Rashford's exit, with him being bombed out under Ruben Amorim. Now, Michael Carrick is in charge, and he has enjoyed an excellent start, winning all of his first three games. Carrick is said to want Rashford back if he does get the job on a permanent basis but may end up disappointed.
Meanwhile, Flick has revealed that he and sporting director Deco are constantly speaking about the prospect of signing Rashford permanently.
He said: "Deco and I always speak about our team and what we can do.
"Marcus’ performances have been really good until now, but we have to manage it. It’s Deco’s job and the club’s job to work on next season so we have to wait. We still have plenty more time, there are many months, many days, many weeks ahead of us, and that’s how it is."
What comes next?
Rashford will next be in action when Barcelona play Albacete in the Copa del Rey in midweek. They then play Mallorca in La Liga; Flick's side are currently one point ahead of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the table.
