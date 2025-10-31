Is Marcus Rashford to blame for Aston Villa's scoring woes? Ollie Watkins could still be 'upset' with Unai Emery over 'main man' treatment

Former England and Villa striker Emile Heskey believes the emotional toll of that period shouldn’t be underestimated. He’s warned that Watkins might still feel bruised by Emery’s preference for Rashford.

In an interview with 10bet Casino, Heskey said: "The last 12 months may have been difficult for Ollie Watkins. You’re only human as a player, and you want your manager to back you. So seeing Rashford become the main man might have upset him. If you look at what Ollie has done, he has been the best English striker in the league for a while now, ever since Harry Kane left. You should be backing that and giving him the confidence to kick on further. But players bear responsibility for their own performances too, and maybe Watkins needs to do more."

Reports suggested that Watkins was even open to a new challenge, with United monitoring his situation closely. Had the Red Devils failed to land RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Watkins was seen as a cost-effective alternative.