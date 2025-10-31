Getty Images Sport
Is Marcus Rashford to blame for Aston Villa's scoring woes? Ollie Watkins could still be 'upset' with Unai Emery over 'main man' treatment
Rashford's eventful spell at Villa Park
Rashford's loan move to Aston Villa midway through 2024-25 was seen as a masterstroke at the time. A £40 million ($52.5m) option to buy was embedded in the deal, and Emery was elated to have a proven Premier League name, one hungry to reignite his spark, in his ranks. The forward was part of Villa’s charge to the FA Cup semi-finals and the Champions League quarter-finals. For many fans, Rashford’s crowning moment came in the thrilling clash against Paris Saint-Germain in the latter. With Villa trailing 5-1 on aggregate and staring down elimination, Rashford transformed into a man possessed. He tore through PSG’s defence, inspiring a remarkable 3-2 fightback on the night and bringing Villa within one goal of a historic comeback. But while Rashford enjoyed his revival, Watkins was left watching from the shadows, his own form dipping as Emery restructured the attack around United’s outcast.
Heskey sounds the alarm
Former England and Villa striker Emile Heskey believes the emotional toll of that period shouldn’t be underestimated. He’s warned that Watkins might still feel bruised by Emery’s preference for Rashford.
In an interview with 10bet Casino, Heskey said: "The last 12 months may have been difficult for Ollie Watkins. You’re only human as a player, and you want your manager to back you. So seeing Rashford become the main man might have upset him. If you look at what Ollie has done, he has been the best English striker in the league for a while now, ever since Harry Kane left. You should be backing that and giving him the confidence to kick on further. But players bear responsibility for their own performances too, and maybe Watkins needs to do more."
Reports suggested that Watkins was even open to a new challenge, with United monitoring his situation closely. Had the Red Devils failed to land RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Watkins was seen as a cost-effective alternative.
Scoring problems for Villa
Watkins has managed just one goal in 13 appearances this season as he has been struggling to rediscover the sharpness that once made him a constant threat. Despite Watkins’ drought, Villa continue to punch above their weight under Emery. Nine games into the campaign, they sit just two points adrift of fourth-placed Sunderland and remain firmly in the mix for a Champions League spot. Their 1-0 win over Manchester City earlier this month, sealed by Matty Cash’s clinical first-half strike, showed Emery’s tactical nous remains intact. However, it also exposed Villa’s biggest weakness, a lack of cutting edge in front of goal. With only nine goals in the league so far, the lowest among the top ten clubs, the West Midlands outfit risk seeing their impressive structure undermined by wastefulness in attack. Heskey didn’t mince his words when assessing Villa’s attacking dilemma.
"I think they need goal-scorers," he said. "Villa under Emery has done really well but you always need goals. "They need Ollie Watkins and other forwards to step up and contribute. They can create chances, and they really need people to finish them off. They did really well against City, too. They were aggressive, throwing their bodies on the line, but we need to see that kind of commitment every week. They also need people to finish things up the other end."
Injury clouds hover before Liverpool clash
Villa’s next challenge comes at Anfield, where they’ll meet an injury-hit Liverpool desperate to reverse their own slump. Arne Slot’s Reds are without star striker Alexander Isak, goalkeeper Alisson Becker, and midfielder Curtis Jones. Still, Emery has headaches of his own. Andres Garcia, Youri Tielemans, and Emiliano Buendia are all doubtful, while on-loan midfielder Harvey Elliott is ineligible to face his parent club.
