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Claudio MarchisioGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Marchisio: “Here is how I would set up Juventus’s attack. Vlahovic got it wrong, Gatti deserves more space”

Juventus

The former Juventus midfielder has his say on the problems facing Spalletti’s team

Claudio Marchisio is the first guest on "If I were you", a YouTube format by Corriere dello Sport. The former Juventus midfielder also weighs in on the current Juventus side.


Juventus's attack: "How would I line it up? I would put Kolo Muani on the left wing, to make the most of his pace and his running power, I would put Woltemade through the middle, with his height and his technique, and Conceicao on the right, who hit the post against AC Milan and who is in a good moment."


On Kolo Muani: "He was very much wanted back, I hope he gets going and can find consistency."


The system and the many injuries: "Spalletti will find the solutions. What is certain is that playing with a double pivot, in a 4-2-3-1, is not so simple for the players Juventus have. Koopmeiners as a holding midfielder does not exactly excite me, I would move him further forward. McKennie is not a holding midfielder either."


The transfer market: "Would I sign a free agent? It is not simple, because you do not know what situation you will find, what condition the free agent is in, what preparation he has had."


  • On Gatti: "He deserves more space in the rotation. When he scored against AC Milan, if I had been him I would have picked up the ball straight away and taken it to the centre circle, but I understand the emotion of the moment."


    On the objectives: "Juventus' objective must always be to win, fino alla fine must mean that, going as far as possible."


    On the transfer market: "In midfield, they will have to do something in January. Conceicao? If I were him, I would renew immediately, because my dream is to always play for Juventus."


    On Vlahovic: "If I had been him, I would have handled the situation differently. I would have tried to improve the relationship with Juve, who have given him a lot. I would have given up a higher salary to stay at Juve. Moreover, he has gone to play for a team who do not play in the Champions League."


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