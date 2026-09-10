Claudio Marchisio is the first guest on "If I were you", a YouTube format from the Corriere dello Sport. The former Old Lady midfielder also spoke about the current Juventus, among other topics.





Juve's attack: "How would I line it up? I would put Kolo Muani on the left wing, to make the most of his pace and his running power, I would put Woltemade in the centre, with his height and his technique, and on the right Conceicao, who hit the post against Milan and who is in good form".





On Kolo Muani: "He was really wanted back, I hope he can get going and find consistency".





The formation and the many injuries: "Spalletti will find the solutions. Of course, playing with a double pivot, in the 4-2-3-1, is not that simple for the players Juventus have. I am not crazy about Koopmeiners as a holding midfielder, I would move him further forward. McKennie is not a holding midfielder either".





The transfer market: "Would I sign a free agent? It is not easy, because you do not know what situation you will find, what condition the free agent is in, what preparation he has had".



