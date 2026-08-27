What remains is for the clubs to strike an agreement. Napoli and Chelsea are in talks over the striker's registration, with a fee set to exceed €15 million. Chelsea's valuation is higher, though: the Blues want €25 million to let the player leave.





That means the financial gap has not yet been fully closed, but talks between the two clubs are ongoing. Chelsea have also added a specific request: according to Fabrizio Romano, the English club want to include a future sell-on clause for Guiu in the deal, allowing them to retain a financial stake if the striker is transferred again.





Meanwhile, Napoli continue working to find the right formula and get the deal done. The player's desire works in the Azzurri's favour, but they still need a definitive agreement with Chelsea on the valuation and the terms of the possible transfer.



