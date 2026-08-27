Marc Guiu has chosen Napoli. The Spanish striker, born in 2006 and currently owned by Chelsea, sees the Azzurri as his first option, putting the offers from Spain in the background. This was reported by Fabrizio Romano, who provided an update on the talks and the young centre-forward's wishes.
On personal terms, the situation already appears clear: Guiu has reached an agreement with Napoli and is said to have given his availability for the move to the Azzurri. That is a significant factor in the race for the player, especially given the interest from other clubs and the alternatives on the market.