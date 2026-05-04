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Marc Guehi, what are you doing?! Man City defender's woeful blunder gives Everton vital equaliser after Thierno Barry initially caught offside in costly draw
Guehi's moment of madness sparks Everton revival
City appeared to be cruising toward a vital three points in their pursuit of Arsenal until a lapse in concentration from Guehi turned the game on its head.
After Jeremy Doku had opened the scoring with a sublime finish, Guehi produced a woeful blunder that gifted Thierno Barry an equalising goal in the 68th minute, despite the Toffees forward having been in an offside position earlier in the move. The error completely unsettled the visitors, who had previously looked composed in possession.
The mistake proved infectious for the City backline, as Everton suddenly found a second wind. Just five minutes later, the turnaround was complete when Jake O’Brien rose highest to head the hosts in front, leaving Pep Guardiola looking absolutely stunned on the touchline. The disbelief in the away dugout was palpable as a 1-0 lead morphed into a deficit in the blink of an eye, fundamentally shifting the momentum of the title race.
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Barry doubles up as City collapse
The drama did not stop there as Everton sensationally extended their lead to 3-1, with Barry finding the net for a second time. The stadium erupted as the Toffees appeared to be ending City's hopes of a fourth consecutive crown.
Despite the three-goal onslaught, City’s relentless nature eventually shone through. Erling Haaland, often the man for the big occasion, managed to dink a finish home just minutes after Barry's second to provide a glimmer of hope.
The goal silenced the home crowd and forced many fans who had begun to leave to quickly return to their seats, sensing another twist was inevitable in this rollercoaster of a match.
Doku rescues a point but title advantage fades
With time running out and the title race potentially slipping away, City threw everything forward. The pressure finally told in the dying moments when Doku handed Guardiola's side a late lifeline by curling a second spectacular effort into the top corner.
While the goal secured a solitary point, the result leaves City five points behind Arsenal with one games in hand, making their margin for error virtually non-existent.
Even if City manage to win their game in hand against Crystal Palace and secure victories in all their remaining fixtures, they will still need Arsenal to slip up in at least one of their final three matches against West Ham, Burnley, and Crystal Palace to keep their title hopes alive.
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Everton close to European spot
For Everton, the result moves them closer to a potential European spot, though they will be frustrated at having failed to hold onto a two-goal lead. As the whistle blew on a 3-3 thriller, the Premier League landscape remained as unpredictable as ever, with Guehi’s earlier mistake destined to be a major talking point in the builds-up to the season's final weeks.