Parshva Shah

Finally! Marc-Andre ter Stegen to play for Barcelona for first time in over seven months as Hansi Flick backtracks on Wojciech Szczesny Champions League guarantee

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick confirmed that Marc-Andre ter Stegen will start the next game, while also backtracking on his Wojciech Szczesny guarantee.

  • Ter Stegen set for a return to Barca starting XI
  • Recovered from a ruptured knee tendon
  • Flick declined commenting on who'll be the first-choice
