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England robbed! Referee fails to show Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte red card despite two bookings in bizarre friendly moment
Confusion at Wembley as Ugarte escapes dismissal
In a moment of pure chaos at Wembley, Ugarte avoided a red card despite appearing to be cautioned twice by referee Sven Jablonski. The Uruguayan international was first booked for a mistimed challenge in the second half, a decision clearly noted as the game progressed.
The drama escalated in the 81st minute after Ben White opened the scoring for England. Ugarte was among the South American players protesting the goal, leading Jablonski to brandish a second yellow card. However, to the bewilderment of the stadium, no red card followed, and the midfielder remained on the field.
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Officials backtrack on second yellow card
As supporters awaited the dismissal, the fourth official reportedly communicated that the second booking had been rescinded. This bizarre turn allowed Ugarte to continue until he was substituted for Emiliano Martinez in the 87th minute, sparing him a suspension.
Post-match reports suggested officials claimed the first yellow was intended for Jose Maria Gimenez. This did little to satisfy observers.
Late penalty drama adds to the controversy
The officiating dominated a night that began as a quiet friendly. Tension peaked when White, returning to the international fold for the first time since 2022, was judged to have fouled Federico Vinas. The referee’s decision to point to the spot after a VAR check left the England camp furious.
Harry Maguire was particularly vocal after the 1-1 draw, refusing to hold back in his assessment of Jablonski’s performance. The United defender described the penalty decision as “ridiculous” and “soft” to ITV.
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Valverde secures draw amid officiating chaos
Fede Valverde converted the controversial penalty, ensuring the match finished level. While billed as a preparation match, the focus remained entirely on the erratic decision-making of the German officials.
The fact that Ugarte finished his shift despite two apparent separate bookings has left a sour taste. It remains a developing story as to why the match record was altered on the fly, robbing England of the chance to face 10 men during the final stages at Wembley.