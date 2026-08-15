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Manchester United v AC Milan at 16.45, the latest and the probable line-ups LIVE

Manchester United vs AC Milan
AC Milan
Manchester United
Club Friendlies

Follow with us live the Amorim team’s final friendly before their Serie A debut against Torino.

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Manchester United-AC Milan

Goalscorers:


AC Milan continue their summer preparations with another glamour friendly. In their Ferragosto fixture, kick-off at 16.45, they face Manchester United.

Having drawn with Inter in the Perth derby and then suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in Indonesia, AC Milan of Ruben Amorim, an ex who parted on bad terms, fly to Poland, to Wroclaw, to take on Michael Carrick's Reds.

For the Diavolo, it is the final test, with the squad still badly hit by absences caused by injuries and the transfer market, seven days before their Serie A debut, scheduled for Sunday 23 August at 20.45 against Torino. Fofana, Tomori, Odogu and Nkunku are out by technical choice, now on the fringes of the project, while Gabbia, Gimenez, Leao and Pulsic are absent with various physical problems.


Gonçalo Ramos, the most expensive signing in Serie A in this transfer window and in Milan's history, makes his unofficial debut as a starter.





  • The goals and key moments:

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  • The teamsheet

    Manchester United v AC Milan

    Goalscorers:


    MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Tielemans, Santos; Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo. Manager: Carrick.


    AC MILAN (3-4-2-1): Torriani; Gabbia, De Winter, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Modric, Ricci, Bartesaghi; Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Ramos. Manager: Amorim.


    Booked:

    Sent off:

    Assists:


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Manchester United
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