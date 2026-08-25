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Manchester United plot £50 million transfer for Brighton defender Ferdi Kadioglu after Carlos Baleba signing
United target second Brighton raid
Manchester United have officially announced the arrival of Baleba, but their business with Brighton might not be concluded just yet. discussions have already commenced regarding a potential £50m transfer for Kadioglu.
The Old Trafford hierarchy have identified the defender as their primary target for the left-back position. A previous report from Turkiye suggested that the club were preparing a £40m offer, but the asking price appears to have increased. Reports in Turkish media also noted that Kadioglu's former club, Fenerbahce, are owed 10% of any future transfer fee, which could explain the higher valuation demanded by Brighton.
Brighton prepare for potential exit
The likelihood of this transfer materialising has intensified in recent days following developments at Brighton. Reports surfaced that the club are poised to sign left-back Jaouen Hadjam from Swiss outfit Young Boys, indicating they are preparing for life without Kadioglu.
Fabian Hurzeler is expected to address the media later this week ahead of their second leg against Tromso, which could provide further clarification on the situation. Kadioglu joined Brighton in August 2024 for £24m. Although injuries restricted his playing time during his maiden campaign, he featured 42 times across all competitions throughout the 2025/26 season, firmly establishing himself as the preferred option on the left side of the defence.
Struggles on the pitch for United
Manchester United have a midweek break following their comprehensive defeat to Hull City on Saturday, which will prove valuable for Michael Carrick and his squad. The midfield pairing of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans largely toiled during the match, which may result in Kobbie Mainoo being restored to the starting line-up.
However, any immediate impact from the new signings might have to wait. Baleba is currently dealing with an ankle injury, meaning he is likely to be unavailable to make his debut for a few weeks. Similarly, Kadioglu missed the victory over Aston Villa on Sunday due to a minor injury after playing 87 minutes just a few days earlier.
- Getty
What next for Man Utd?
Man Utd will look to bounce back from their disappointing opening weekend when they travel to face Ipswich Town. Carrick and his technical staff must find solutions on the pitch while the recruitment team work to finalise the Kadioglu deal. Fans will eagerly await further updates on the £50m pursuit before the transfer window officially closes.
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