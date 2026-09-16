Back on the radar! Red Devils reboot pursuit of Everton's £80m defensive colossus Branthwaite

Manchester United are keeping close tabs on Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite as they eye major defensive additions to strengthen Michael Carrick's back line, according to Football Insider. The 24-year-old has long featured high on Old Trafford's recruitment shortlist following impressive displays in recent seasons.

Concerns over United's defensive solidity have emerged just four matches into the new Premier League campaign.

With Carrick seeking elite options, Old Trafford officials view Branthwaite as an ideal long-term target to anchor their defence.