Manchester United ban 685 fan accounts and sanction hundreds more following extensive ticket touting investigation

According to the BBC, Manchester United have officially banned 685 accounts and handed out sanctions or warnings to 464 supporters following a thorough ticket touting investigation.

The club initiated their probe in July, which initially sparked widespread protests from supporters who feared they would have their season tickets confiscated without proper explanation.

Following the backlash, the club admitted they underestimated how many fans share account details and acknowledged their initial actions caused distress. Out of the reviewed cases, 468 were resolved with no further action taken after supporters provided satisfactory explanations, while 499 bans were firmly upheld by an independent appeals panel.