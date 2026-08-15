Friendly
Manchester United-AC Milan 1-1
Scorers: 2' Maguire (Ma), 37' Chukwueze (Mi)
Torriani (MI) saves a penalty from Bruno Fernandes (Ma) in the 41st minute
AC Milan continue their summer preparations with another glamour friendly. Their Ferragosto fixture kicks off at 4.45pm against Manchester United.
Following a draw with Inter in the Perth derby and a heavy 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in Indonesia, Ruben Amorim's AC Milan, his former club, where things ended badly, fly to Poland, to Wroclaw, to face Michael Carrick'sReds.
This is the final test for the Rossoneri, who are still heavily hit by absences through injuries and the transfer market, seven days before their Serie A debut against Torino on Sunday 23 August at 8.45pm. Fofana, Tomori, Odogu and Nkunku are out by technical choice, now on the fringes of the project, while Gabbia, Gimenez, Leao and Pulsic are absent with various physical problems.
Gonçalo Ramos, the most expensive signing in Serie A in this transfer window and in Milan's history, makes his first unofficial start.
If the score is level after 90 minutes, it will go to penalties.