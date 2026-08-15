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FBL-FRIENDLY-MAN UTD-AC MILANAFP

Translated by

Manchester United-AC Milan LIVE

Manchester United vs AC Milan
AC Milan
Manchester United
Club Friendlies

Follow with us live the final friendly for Amorim's side before their Serie A debut against Torino.

Friendly

Manchester United-AC Milan 1-1

Scorers: 2' Maguire (Ma), 37' Chukwueze (Mi)

Torriani (MI) saves a penalty from Bruno Fernandes (Ma) in the 41st minute


AC Milan continue their summer preparations with another glamour friendly. Their Ferragosto fixture kicks off at 4.45pm against Manchester United.

Following a draw with Inter in the Perth derby and a heavy 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in Indonesia, Ruben Amorim's AC Milan, his former club, where things ended badly, fly to Poland, to Wroclaw, to face Michael Carrick'sReds.

This is the final test for the Rossoneri, who are still heavily hit by absences through injuries and the transfer market, seven days before their Serie A debut against Torino on Sunday 23 August at 8.45pm. Fofana, Tomori, Odogu and Nkunku are out by technical choice, now on the fringes of the project, while Gabbia, Gimenez, Leao and Pulsic are absent with various physical problems.


Gonçalo Ramos, the most expensive signing in Serie A in this transfer window and in Milan's history, makes his first unofficial start.


If the score is level after 90 minutes, it will go to penalties.





  • The goals and key moments:

    47' - AC Milan are living dangerously. United swing in a free-kick from the right, a header drops into the middle and Terracciano nearly turns it into his own net, but Torriani gathers.


    41' - TORRIANI SAVES BRUNO FERNANDES' PENALTY! The AC Milan goalkeeper dives to his right and keeps out the Portuguese.


    40' - Penalty for United! Terracciano loses his head trying to play out, attempts to beat two men and loses the ball in the area, then Marciniak spots a non-existent foul by De Winter on Tielemans and points to the spot for a penalty that should never have been given.


    37' - AC MILAN EQUALISE, CHUKWUEZE! Mazraoui makes a mess of it, Jashari wins the ball back and drives forward, then slips it to Goncalo Ramos. Brilliant from the former PSG man, who gets into the area and, instead of shooting, produces a superb no look pass for the Nigerian, who finishes well into an empty net. What an assist from the Portuguese!


    25' - Bruno Fernandes breaks down the left, gets picked out and hits a left-footed effort wide.


    23' - Cissé goes again with a fine move down the left. He gets into the area, throws in a stepover and then shoots weakly at the near post.


    18' - AC Milan threaten again, the ball reaches Cisse after a one-two and his first-time effort flies over the bar.


    15' - AC Milan come again, with confusion in the area after a fine dribble from Chukwueze. The ball drops to Loftus-Cheek, whose right-footed shot Lammens saves with his foot.


    8' - AC Milan respond through a fine move from Pavlovic, who finds Jashari. He lays it into the middle for Loftus-Cheek, whose shot from the edge of the area is powerful but straight at the keeper.


    2' - UNITED SCORE IMMEDIATELY, MAGUIRE! A corner comes in from the left and the Englishman makes space to meet it with a header, rising above Musah to make it 1-0. A shock start for AC Milan.


    1' - United create an immediate chance: Dorgu gets away down the left, enters the area and lets fly, but Torriani does well to turn it behind for a corner.

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  • The match report

    Manchester United-AC Milan 1-1

    Scorers: 2' Maguire (Ma), 37' Chukwueze (Mi)


    MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Tielemans, Santos; Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Dorgu; Cunha. Manager: Carrick.


    AC MILAN (3-4-2-1): Torriani; Terracciano, De Winter, Pavlovic; Chukwueze, Jashari, Musah, Estupinan; Loftus-Cheek, Cisse; Ramos. Manager: Amorim.


    Booked: Estupinan (Mi), Dorgu (Ma)

    Sent off: -

    Assists: Bruno Fernandes (Ma), Ramos (Mi)

    Referee: Marciniak (POL)

    Notes: in the 41st minute Torriani (Mi) saved a penalty from Bruno Fernandes (Ma)

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