47' - AC Milan are living dangerously. United swing in a free-kick from the right, a header drops into the middle and Terracciano nearly turns it into his own net, but Torriani gathers.





41' - TORRIANI SAVES BRUNO FERNANDES' PENALTY! The AC Milan goalkeeper dives to his right and keeps out the Portuguese.





40' - Penalty for United! Terracciano loses his head trying to play out, attempts to beat two men and loses the ball in the area, then Marciniak spots a non-existent foul by De Winter on Tielemans and points to the spot for a penalty that should never have been given.





37' - AC MILAN EQUALISE, CHUKWUEZE! Mazraoui makes a mess of it, Jashari wins the ball back and drives forward, then slips it to Goncalo Ramos. Brilliant from the former PSG man, who gets into the area and, instead of shooting, produces a superb no look pass for the Nigerian, who finishes well into an empty net. What an assist from the Portuguese!





25' - Bruno Fernandes breaks down the left, gets picked out and hits a left-footed effort wide.





23' - Cissé goes again with a fine move down the left. He gets into the area, throws in a stepover and then shoots weakly at the near post.





18' - AC Milan threaten again, the ball reaches Cisse after a one-two and his first-time effort flies over the bar.





15' - AC Milan come again, with confusion in the area after a fine dribble from Chukwueze. The ball drops to Loftus-Cheek, whose right-footed shot Lammens saves with his foot.





8' - AC Milan respond through a fine move from Pavlovic, who finds Jashari. He lays it into the middle for Loftus-Cheek, whose shot from the edge of the area is powerful but straight at the keeper.





2' - UNITED SCORE IMMEDIATELY, MAGUIRE! A corner comes in from the left and the Englishman makes space to meet it with a header, rising above Musah to make it 1-0. A shock start for AC Milan.





1' - United create an immediate chance: Dorgu gets away down the left, enters the area and lets fly, but Torriani does well to turn it behind for a corner.