Franco Mastantuono River Plate 2025Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Manchester City and PSG lead Franco Mastantuono race despite rival interest from Europe's elite and River Plate wonderkid's willingness to 'wait' for Real Madrid

F. MastantuonoRiver PlateTransfersManchester CityParis Saint-GermainReal Madrid

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race to sign Argentine wonderkid Franco Mastantuono from River Plate.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Man City & PSG leading the race to sign Mastantuono
  • Wonderkid waiting for Madrid's approach
  • AC Milan and Inter scouted the youngster first
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱