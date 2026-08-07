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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Manchester City, midfield revolution: move for Enzo Fernandez, Bouaddi also emerges

Manchester City
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E. Fernandez
A. Bouaddi

City, with Maresca in the dugout instead of Guardiola, want to reshape their midfield

Manchester City are stepping up plans to reshape their midfield. With Rodri's departure now looking increasingly likely, the English club have already started identifying the profiles who will need to pick up the mantle of the Spanish Ballon d'Or winner, who is moving closer to Barcelona after a season as an absolute protagonist, capped by the award for best player at the last World Cup.


Club chiefs do not want to be caught short and have already set a clear strategy to strengthen the middle of the park. After officially announcing the arrival of Elliot Anderson, Manchester City want to bring in at least two more high-level midfielders to keep the quality of the squad intact and give Enzo Maresca fresh tactical options.

  • Enzo the primary target

    Enzo Fernandez remains the top target. As Gianluca Di Marzio reveals, the English club are ready to make a concrete move for the Argentine midfielder, who both the club and Maresca see as the absolute priority. The deal, however, looks particularly complicated. The player's value is very high, and prising him away from his club will require a significant investment. Despite the difficulties, City want to test the waters in the coming weeks to see whether there is any room to reach an agreement.

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  • At the same time, Ayyoub Bouaddi's stock is rising fast after emerging as one of the revelations of the last World Cup in a Morocco shirt. The young midfielder has caught the eye of a host of top European clubs with his performances, but Manchester City have already moved quickly. Initial contact between the parties has already begun and the English club's hierarchy want to strike an agreement before the competition steps up.


    The next few weeks will be decisive for the future of the Citizens' midfield. With Rodri edging ever closer to departure, Manchester City want to wrap up at least one of the major targets they have identified as quickly as possible, adding continuity to a recruitment drive already under way with the arrival of Anderson and set to gather pace.

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