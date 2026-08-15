Manchester City still see Chelsea's Enzo as one of their options to fill the void Rodri will leave behind, with the Spanish midfielder set to join Barcelona by all accounts.

According to Sport, City have a problem. The scenario Chelsea laid out for negotiating Enzo's exit from Stamford Bridge no longer exists.

Chelsea had set a deadline to receive a £120 million offer. It expired yesterday, Friday, without City putting that sum on the table.

From that moment, the London club withdrew the conditions they had set for the midfielder to leave. Now they expect Enzo to stay at Stamford Bridge for the 2026-2027 season.

The player featured today, Saturday, for the first time under Xabi Alonso, during the win over Real Sociedad, following his return from the holiday he was granted after the World Cup.

City have not ruled out the deal, though, according to The Telegraph and transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Enzo saga now enters unknown territory. The English club could try again over the coming days, but this time they would have to negotiate fresh terms for the transfer from scratch.