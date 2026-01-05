From Europa League final woe to Grimsby embarrassment: Man Utd's top 10 worst moments under Ruben Amorim - ranked

Things appeared to be finally picking up for Amorim in October, after he managed to oversee three successive Premier League wins for the first time. However, November opened with back-to-back 2-2 draws with Nottingham Forest and Tottenham that exposed United's usual defensive frailties.
Worse was to come, though, in their third and final fixture of the month, as Amorim's men lost 1-0 at home to Everton despite playing more than 77 minutes of the game against 10 men following Idrissa Gueye's remarkable dismissal for striking his own team-mate.
Funnily enough, the United manager felt that the incident illustrated the kind of passion and commitment to the cause that his team often lacks.
"Fighting is not a bad thing," he reasoned. "Fighting doesn't mean that they don't like each other. Fighting means that when you lose the ball and 'I will fight you because we will suffer a goal.' I hope my players, when they lose the ball, fight each other.
"Old Trafford was there saying to us 'we are all here to give a big step up', but I felt that we were not ready. Again, these five weeks, when everyone is praising our evolution, I'm always saying the same things. We are not even near what we're supposed to be in this club."
When asked about his very unhappy anniversary as United boss, Amorim also tellingly admitted, "I feel afraid of returning to the [negative] feeling of last season. That is my biggest concern. We need to work together. We are going to work together. The players are trying but we need to be better."