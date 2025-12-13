Getty/Goal
Man Utd Women interested in signing Hanna Lundkvist and Lea Schuller ahead of January window
Man Utd want reinforcements
Last week, United boss Skinner called on the club to be aggressive in the winter transfer window and expects to have new recruits in before their WSL clash with Arsenal in early January. This follows after midfielder Celin Bizet announced she is pregnant, while Hinata Miyazawa could represent Japan at the Women's Asian Cup in March.
He told reporters: "We made have made history for Manchester United (2024 FA Cup win and qualifying for the Champions League). We are showing progression. Now we need to be aggressive in the window and bring in new players that help support the growth of the team.
"I would hope to have one of two players potentially before then. We need three or four in the window. It is a great opportunity to build. The market is crazy but we are talking about it. We need depth so the quality doesn't drop in certain areas when we have to rotate. The (players) won't like it because they won't want to rotate but we need to be aggressive."
- AFP
Man Utd close in on signings
Ahead of United's WSL game with Tottenham on Sunday, Skinner was once again asked about the Red Devils' chances of signing some players in January. Previously, minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has expressed lukewarm interest in the fortunes of the women's team. Aside from that, Skinner revealed the latest on the club's recruitment plans on Friday.
He said: "We are already hopefully close to a couple of players, which I think will be exciting. We need to be creative within the parameters, but what I'd say is, we need to add to the group. I think I've said this all throughout.... I think everybody's said it, haven't they? But I must stress, and I need to stress again: it's not because of the quality of my players, it's just the depth to kind of continue that experience as well, especially with the level of competition. I mean, you look at this Champions League, a tough tie at the top of the table and then [we have] Champions League again, then a quarter-final. So the level of competition is there. We need to bring in and I know both Matts [Johnson and Hargreaves], head of recruitment [and] obviously head of women's football, are looking into that and have been for ages. So there's a plan, there's a focus. Hopefully we're close to a couple and if we can bring more in that would be nice."
Man Utd eye international duo
Now, according to The Athletic, United are pursuing Lundkvist, who is about to become a free agent following the expiration of her contract with San Diego Wave. The 23-year-old Swede has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain but it seems the WSL side may secure her services. Moreover, the Red Devils are also interested in Bayern Munich's Schuller, whose contract expires next summer. The 28-year-old has scored 103 goals in 179 appearances after joining the club in 2020. If they can sign this duo, that would be a big boost for United's thin squad.
- AFP
What comes next for Man Utd?
United's last three games before they head off for the winter break are against Tottenham, Juventus in the Champions League, and then Spurs again, this time in the League Cup.
Incidentally, when pressed on where United needs to strengthen, he added: "I think we need to add to the front line. I think honestly in almost all the units in terms of defence, midfield and attack, I'd like to add some depth where we can have a little bit of adaptation, if that makes sense. So we don't become the same team. What I don't like and what I dislike is when we become one style, I need us to continue to mix that style. So yeah, I'm available, or I want to be bringing players in hopefully in each unit in order to kind of just freshen it up and just give that boost of quality and experience."
Advertisement