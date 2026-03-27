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Khaled Mahmoud

Man Utd fired warning over Benjamin Sesko by Slovenia boss after striker pulled out of international squad

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Manchester United
B. Cesar
Hungary vs Slovenia
Slovenia
Friendlies
Montenegro vs Slovenia
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Slovenia head coach Bostjan Cesar has sent a clear message to Manchester United, insisting he will not be "pushed around" regarding Benjamin Sesko’s international availability. The highly-rated striker has withdrawn from the current squad to manage a fitness issue, but his national team boss is demanding more respect from the Old Trafford giants.

  • Cesar draws a line in the sand

    The Slovenia boss has warned United that the club cannot dictate terms regarding Sesko’s international availability, despite allowing the striker to skip upcoming friendlies against Hungary and Montenegro for injury recovery. While United claim to be "carefully managing" the 22-year-old, Cesar remains adamant that his own medical staff will be the primary judges of fitness in the future, refusing to grant the Premier League side any special treatment.


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    National team priority and UEFA rules

    Cesar was firm in his stance, highlighting that the hierarchy of importance often differs between club and country. He emphasised that the national team must value its own position under UEFA regulations. "Normally the national team is crucial for us, a little less so for them (United), but it's better for Benjamin not to train for these 14 days," Cesar noted. "Our medical department immediately assessed that it would not be good for him to play."

    The manager further reinforced his authority by stating: "We have to value ourselves. We are a small country, but this is a national team. For me, and I am the responsible one, there will be no deviation here. Whether it’s Manchester United or Celje, you know what UEFA's national team rules are. There will be no deviation."

  • Strains following World Cup exit

    The tension between the two parties is not entirely new. There was a notable stand-off in November after Sesko withdrew from the squad with a knee injury sustained during a match against Tottenham. At that time, former coach Matjaz Kek expressed frustration over a lack of communication from the Red Devils. That period proved costly for Slovenia, as their subsequent defeat to Kosovo ended their dreams of qualifying for the World Cup.

    Following that disappointment, Kek’s contract was not renewed, leading to Cesar’s appointment in January. The new man in charge appears determined to ensure that his relationship with United starts on his own terms. While United will be happy for Sesko to head home for rest this week, the break served as a first face-to-face meeting for the player and his new international manager to align on plans moving forward.

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    Looking ahead to the Leeds clash

    United will be closely monitoring Sesko’s fitness at Slovenia’s training camp in Ljubljana, where he is currently undergoing light exercises to ensure his availability for the April 13 clash against Leeds.

Friendlies
Hungary crest
Hungary
HUN
Slovenia crest
Slovenia
SVN
Friendlies
Montenegro crest
Montenegro
MTN
Slovenia crest
Slovenia
SVN