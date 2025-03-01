Man Utd U18s Chido Obi-MartinGetty/GOAL
Chido Obi-Martin rubs salt in Arsenal wounds with four-word message after Gunners' U-18s lose to Man Utd at Emirates Stadium in five-goal thriller that sees them miss out on FA Youth Cup semi-final

Manchester United U18Arsenal AcademyPremier League U18FA CupJ. Fletcher

Manchester United’s Under-18s secured a 3-2 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, booking their place in the FA Youth Cup semi-finals.

  • Man Utd win in extra-time at Arsenal
  • Jack Fletcher played a crucial role in the victory
  • Obi-Martin reacted on Instagram after the win
