Man Utd emerge as 'frontrunners' to sign USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams as Bournemouth set £45m asking price

United are not the only Premier League giants keeping tabs on the former Leeds United man. Both Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly monitoring the situation at the Vitality Stadium, recognising that Adams possesses the top-flight experience and tactical discipline required to slot straight into a high-pressing system.

Despite the interest from London and Merseyside, the Red Devils are currently considered the favorites to land his signature. Scouts have been impressed with his recent fitness levels, noting how smoothly he has reintegrated into Andoni Iraola's side after suffering a torn medial knee ligament late last year.