Man Utd teenager handed shock international call-up as 'impressed' manager opens door for World Cup role

Popovic told reporters: "I just thought he’s worth having a look at, and let’s see. I’m very open-minded with what that looks like for the immediate future and obviously long term. Right now, he’s in a very good moment, and I hope he comes in here and – we’ll do everything we can to make him feel comfortable – that he expresses himself on the field, is not too nervous, and he just comes out and plays and does what he loves doing.

"Watching him closely in Chile, I was impressed. We have good contacts at Man U [United], so we know what he’s doing at training, we know how much he trains, how much he trains with the first team. He’s getting games with the under 18s, the under 21s, and he’s in the process where he’s getting called [to first team training] up a lot more often. They have a plan with him, like they do with all their youngsters, but he’s Australian and we’re delighted with the progress he’s making. We can see the physical gains he’s making in terms of his loading at training, and how well he’s adapting to that and the rigours of a Premier League top club training."

