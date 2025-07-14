Man Utd in shock move to land former Bayern Munich midfielder but face competition from Atletico Madrid

Manchester United are reportedly looking to make a surprise move to sign France international Corentin Tolisso from Lyon, contacting the midfielder's entourage as they look to strengthen their squad this summer. Tolisso, who impressed in Ligue 1 last season, is reportedly open to joining the Premier League giants – but the Red Devils face competition from Atletico Madrid.

Lyon open to sale due to financial and wage issues