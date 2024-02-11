'I don't take it personally' - Man Utd hero Scott McTominay addresses lack of regular starts under Erik ten Hag after scoring another vital late winner off the bench at Aston Villa
Getty Images
Manchester United star Scott McTominay says he doesn't take his lack of regular starts "personally" after his late winner against Aston Villa.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man Utd beat Aston Villa 2-1
- Sub McTominay scores winner
- Scot unphased by lack of starts