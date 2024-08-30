No Man Utd return for Sofyan Amrabat! Fenerbahce win the battle to sign Fiorentina midfielder in deal totalling €18m

Getty Images SportPeter McVitieNo Man Utd return for Sofyan Amrabat! Fenerbahce win the battle to sign Fiorentina midfielder in deal totalling €18mS. AmrabatFenerbahceTransfersManchester UnitedSuper LigFiorentinaSerie ASofyan Amrabat's future has been decided, with the Moroccan midfielder set to join Turkish side Fenerbahce.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFiorentina agree deal with FenerbahceAmrabat set for switch to Turkish giantsSpent last season on loan at Man UtdArticle continues below