Man Utd Man Utd OasisGetty
Harry Pascoe

Man Utd players seek help from Man City stars for Oasis tickets - as they know Liam and Noel will snub them

Manchester UnitedManchester CityPremier LeagueShowbiz

A number of Manchester United players will ask Manchester City rivals for VIP tickets to Oasis reunion shows next year.

  • Oasis brothers are both Man City fans
  • Frequently mock United's lack of recent success
  • United stars must go through other sources for tickets
