Man Utd player ratings vs PAOK: Thank heavens for Amad Diallo! Winger lights up dull evening to give unconvincing Red Devils first European win in over a year

Amad Diallo provided the best moment of Manchester United's last season by deciding the FA Cup thriller against Liverpool. This was anything but thrilling but the winger got the Red Devils over the line, scoring twice in an uninspiring yet welcome 2-0 win over PAOK.

The Greek visitors began the evening below United in the Europa League standings after making an even more miserable start to their campaign but they took the game to the hosts and edged the first half, forcing Andre Onana into a fine save.

United were not much better after the break but Amad headed them in front after a fine cross from Bruno Fernandes and then clinched the club's first victory in Europe for over a year with a deflected strike.

GOAL rates Man United's players from Old Trafford...