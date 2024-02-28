Man Utd player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Casemiro saves Erik ten Hag's blushes! Brazilian comes up clutch to bundle lacklustre Red Devils into FA Cup quarter-finals

The Brazilian midfielder's stooping header gave United a narrow and scrappy victory to keep their season interesting

Manchester United versus Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup inevitably brings back memories of Mark Robins, the man who is credited with saving Sir Alex Ferguson from the sack by scoring the only goal in a third-round tie in 1990. Back at the City Ground thirty 34 years on, Casemiro may have saved Erik ten Hag his job.

The Brazilian got a deft touch to a Bruno Fernandes free-kick in the 89th minute which flummoxed Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner and gave the Red Devils the scrappiest of victories. They had arrived in Nottingham with a huge injury list but Fernandes and Raphael Varane played through the pain and United did what they had to do.

They had to rely on a series of outstanding saves from Andre Onana and got through despite another abject performance from Marcus Rashford. It was enough to beat Forest and set up a mouth-watering quarter-final tie with Liverpool, but if Ten Hag's side play like this on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium, they could get annihilated by rivals Manchester City.

GOAL rates Man United's players from the City Ground...