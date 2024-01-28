Man Utd player ratings vs Newport County: Antony saves the day! Welsh minnows stage shock comeback against ragged Red Devils before Brazilian bundles them out of jail and Rasmus Hojlund makes sure

Erik ten Hag's side squandered a comfortable lead against the League Two underdogs before scraping their way to another unconvincing victory

Manchester United are through to the fifth round of the FA Cup but it was anything but pretty and it was certainly not enjoyable as they scraped past minnows Newport County in south Wales, winning 4-2 after reclaiming a lead which they had inexplicably squandered.

Lovely strikes from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo inside the first 13 minutes got United off to an ideal start and should have settled their nerves in the uneasy surroundings, but Erik ten Hag's side got too complacent and let the League Two side back into the game.

Bryn Morris let one fly before half-time and beat United's debutant goalkeeper Altay Bayindir to breathe life into the game and Newport built on the momentum when Will Evans, who grew up working on a farm, slid in an equaliser.

Newport's delirious fans could almost touch a replay at Old Trafford and even dreamt of knocking the dysfunctional United out, but the Red Devils' quality eventually made the difference.

Antony guided the ball into the net after a wicked shot from Luke Shaw had struck the far post to put United back in front in the 68th minute and Rasmus Hojlund scored in added time to allow the visitors to breathe more easily.

GOAL rates Manchester United's players from Rodney Parade...