Man Utd planning on splashing out £2 billion to build new 100,000-seater stadium instead of redeveloping Old Trafford – with inspiration taken from SoFi Stadium NFL venue in Los Angeles

Manchester United are reportedly considering splashing out £2 billion ($2.5bn) on a new 100,000-seater stadium, rather than redeveloping Old Trafford.

  • Red Devils want modern venue
  • Will consult with supporters
  • Could create 'stadium district'
