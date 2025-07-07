This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Man Utd told they have 'overburdened' Marcus Rashford as wantaway attacker is backed to shine if Barcelona transfer comes to fruition by former Red Devil

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha accused the Red Devils of overburdening Marcus Rashford as he backed the United outcast to shine in La Liga if Barcelona come calling. Rashford left Old Trafford in January to join Aston Villa on a short-term loan deal. The attacker is now back in Manchester but is expected to leave his boyhood club permanently.

  • Ex-United star backed Rashford to shine at Barcelona
  • Barca rekindle interest in United outcast
  • United accused of overburdening Rashford
