Man Utd told one training session from Karim Benzema would make transfer for ex-Real Madrid striker ‘150%’ worthwhile – as exit talk in Saudi Arabia rages around Ballon d’Or winner

Man Utd told one training session from Karim Benzema would make transfer for ex-Real Madrid striker ‘150%’ worthwhile – as exit talk in Saudi Arabia rages around Ballon d’Or winnerChris BurtonGetty/GOALKarim BenzemaManchester UnitedSaudi Pro LeaguePremier LeagueTransfersAl IttihadManchester United have been told that signing Karim Benzema is “150%” worth it, even if the Frenchman is only acquired “for a training session”.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFrench forward frozen out in Middle EastLinked with various Premier League clubsBig decision to make at 36 years of age