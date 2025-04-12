AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Emirates FA Cup Fifth RoundGetty Images Sport
Tom Ritchie

Man Utd's No.9 saviour?! Red Devils consider triggering Wolves star Matheus Cunha's £62.5m release clause but face battle with Tottenham, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest

M. CunhaManchester UnitedTransfersWolverhamptonArsenalTottenhamNottingham Forest

Manchester United are eyeing a summer move for Wolves front-man Matheus Cunha as the Old Trafford club continue to struggle for goals this term.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Cunha has release clause worth £62.5m
  • Multiple Premier League clubs tracking the striker
  • Brazilian has scored 15 goals in 29 games in 24/25
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱