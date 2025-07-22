Man Utd new boy Matheus Cunha announces birth of second child with wife Gabi hours before Ruben Amorim's squad travels to U.S. for pre-season tour M. Cunha Manchester United Premier League

Manchester United's new signing Matheus Cunha announced the birth of his second child with wife Gabi just hours before the Red Devils leave travel to the U.S. for their pre-season tour. United are heading to America on Tuesday and are scheduled to play three friendly matches against West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton. They were held to a goalless draw by Leeds in their first pre-season game in Sweden.