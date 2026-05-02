Man Utd advised to target Micky van de Ven as Nicky Butt reveals if he thinks Red Devils can secure Luis Enrique as new manager

Speaking to Paddy Power, Butt highlighted Van de Ven’s profile as an ideal modern defender. His pace and strength, Butt argues, could provide the defensive presence United have lacked at times this season.

"Micky van de Ven, he's an excellent player," he explained. "Having a left-footed centre-back is great for the balance of the team. They have Martinez, and it's debatable how good he is, but he brings balance to the team.

"Martinez has got a left foot, he can pass the ball. Van de Ven is a bit like that but quicker, bigger, more powerful. I'd be looking at him straight away. When they go down there will be teams picking them off their players for cheap as chips. They’ll have to get rid of them because the wages are too high and I can guarantee you most of them won't have relegation clauses in their contract."