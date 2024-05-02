Man Utd in pole position to beat Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool to Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise

GettyDanny RyanMan Utd in pole position to beat Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool to Crystal Palace winger Michael OliseCrystal PalaceManchester UnitedTransfersPremier LeagueMichael OliseManchester United have emerged as front-runners to sign Michael Olise, should the young winger opt to leave Crystal Palace this summer.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowINEOS view Olise as key to United rebuildFrenchman believed to have release clause Lack of Champions League football not an issue Article continues below