Man Utd new boy Manuel Ugarte slammed for 'walking around' in Tottenham thrashing as Marco van Basten calls out Erik ten Hag's 'crazy' transfer decisions
Dutch legend Marco van Basten has slammed Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte for his role in the Red Devils' 3-0 thrashing against Tottenham Hotspur.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Van Basten slams Ugarte for 'walking around'
- Calls out 'crazy' Ten Hag spending
- Questions Man Utd's squad quality
🟢📱