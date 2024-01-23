‘A Man Utd manager ain’t doing that' - Mikel Arteta told he showed 'stupidness' in viral Salt Bae video as Rio Ferdinand gives brutal reaction to Arsenal boss being fed steak

Rio Ferdinand has brutally slammed Mikel Arteta for showing "stupidness" in the viral video where Salt Bae was seen feeding steak to the Arsenal boss.

  • Arteta ridiculed for a cringe-worthy exchange with Salt Bae
  • Ferdinand roasted the Arsenal manager
  • Arsenal fans also had a go at the Spaniard

