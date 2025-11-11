Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney clarifies whether he will join 2025 I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! cast & follow in footsteps of wife Coleen

He could now be lured to Oz, having seen what his wife had to go through, with close friends Angryginge and Aitch reported to be among the contestants being lined up for an I’m A Celeb stint in 2025. Rooney is, however, adamant that he will not be heading to New South Wales on this occasion.

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, he said of potentially joining YouTube star and passionate United fan Angryginge in the jungle: “I spoke to him last night and he was still in England so I don't know if he is… No, Ginge is a great lad and I've seen who's linked as well, so if he is in there I'm sure he'll be really entertaining. If he's in it and Aitch is in it as well, I'm gutted that I didn't go in because I think the three of us could have been real fun in there.

“I'd be all right with the food situation, but I get bored and some of the challenges, you know, the snakes and there was one a few years ago with the big ostrich. I wouldn't like that. I love the show and obviously Coleen was in it last year and maybe at some point but not this year, unfortunately.”

