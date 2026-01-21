Getty Images
'The fact that they are still here is a joke!' - Man Utd legend tells Harry Maguire & Luke Shaw 'it's time to move on' in savage rant
Parker critical of United defensive pair
The Manchester derby marked just Maguire's fifth league start of the season, with the 32-year-old struggling due for minutes due to injury issues. The centre-back has struggled to win over his critics following his then-record breaking £80 million move to Old Trafford in 2019.
Similarly, Shaw has endured his fair share of time on the sidelines on the back of his move to United from Southampton in 2014. Even so, the left-back has featured in every league match this season, a significant upturn on the previous campaign where he made just four Premier League starts.
And despite the pair excelling in Saturday's 2-0 win over rivals Manchester City, former United defender Parker believes that the England pair are a "symbol of what has gone wrong" at the club.
'A joke' that Maguire and Shaw are still United players
Speaking to MyBettingSites.co.uk, Parker said of the pair: "I think Maguire and Shaw are a symbol of what has gone wrong at Man United, and I can’t get my head around people thinking they are the solution. Both of them should have been offloaded a long time ago, but they are still here collecting their paycheques.
"The fact that they are still here is a joke. Are they the worst players in the team? No, but they have been here for so long, taking up space in the squad and performing below what you expect from a Manchester United player.
"Has it been impossible to get rid of them? It is definitely a possibility that they just like being part of Manchester United and earning a lot of money, but that tells me a lot about their ambitions. If they had real ambition, they would move on to a club where they could make a difference. They can play at Manchester United, but they can’t make a difference."
Time for Maguire and Shaw to 'move on'
Maguire's contract at United expires in the summer, while Shaw has 18 months left to run on his current deal with Michael Carrick's side, and Parker added that the duo have 'no future' at Old Trafford. "None of them are getting better. At their age, they have to realise that it is time to move on," Parker continued.
"They have no future at the club. Listen, it is hard sometimes, I know that. I was told I didn’t have a future at Manchester United, but Gary Neville did. That’s life, and you just have to move on.
"I think when they are done playing football one day, they will realise that they made a mistake by staying for so long. Can I blame them? Yes and no. They were offered a contract and they took it, which is completely fair, but at some point you have to look yourself in the mirror and accept that you have nothing to offer.
"Can they do a good job under Carrick? Maybe, if he changes the playing style drastically, and he might have to if he wants to keep his job. But the way Manchester United should be going forward, being attack-minded, just doesn’t suit them."
Carrick looking to maintain flying start
Carrick returned to the United helm last week having been appointed as the club's head coach until the end of the season. Ruben Amorim was relieved of his duties at Old Trafford earlier this month.
The former Middlesbrough boss made a flying start to life back at the club as goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu confirmed a 2-0 win over rivals Manchester City. United could have won by more having had three goals ruled out for offside and struck the woodwork twice.
Next up for United is a trip to league leaders Arsenal as Carrick's men look to bring down another title contender.
