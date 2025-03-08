Copy of VIDEO: Leah Galton and Man Utd co-stars pay tribute to 10-year-old Poppy Atkinson after tragic death as fans hold minute's applause during Women's FA Cup clash against Sunderland
Manchester United stars honoured the life of 10-year-old Poppy Atkinson by holding up a shirt with her name during their 3-1 win over Sunderland.
- Atkinson struck by car while playing football
- Minute's silence held across the country
- Galton & Toone led tributes to 10-year-old