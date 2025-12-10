Getty Images Entertainment
Man Utd to welcome new 'King of the Jungle' Angry Ginge at next home game after 'I'm a Celebrity' win in hope of 'teaming up' with successful streamer
Internet sensation to attend United home game
According to the Daily Mail, United are planning to invite the new 'King of the Jungle' to one of their upcoming home games at Old Trafford. The UK-based streaming star was crowned the winner of the reality TV show on last Sunday. Burtwistle is a keen United supporter and he watched their 2-2 draw away to Tottenham last month alongside Spurs midfielder James Maddison before he jetted off to the Australian jungle.
He returned to Manchester on Monday and could receive an official invitation from the Red Devils to celebrate his reality show victory and watch one of their home games live at Old Trafford.
- Getty Images Sport
Will Lando Norris join Angry Ginge at Old Trafford
The report adds that United could also sent out an invitation to newly-crowned Formula 1 champion Lando Norris for a matchday experience of his own. Norris is known to be an avid follower of the Red Devils. However, he might not attend a match at Old Trafford immediately as the McLaren driver will remain busy celebrating his first-ever championship win over the next couple of weeks.
Angry Ginge played at Old Trafford earlier this year
While sitting in the directors' box will be a new experience for Angry Ginge, the YouTuber did visit Old Trafford and even stepped on the pitch as he represented England against the World XI in the Soccer Aid 2025 game. England lost the match 5-4 but the social media star impressed with his footballing abilities. He even picked up an injury after a brutal on-pitch collision with former United and Manchester City star Carlos Tevez. Shortly after the match, Angry Ginge posted a photo of a nasty gash on his leg on social media, caused by the Tevez clash and wrote: "Cheers Tevez. Tw*t."
- Getty Images Sport
United back in form
After going on a three-game winning streak in October, the Red Devils suddenly experienced a dip in form as they went winless in their next three matches in November. However, since the Crystal Palace clash late last month they have once again regained their past form and are now unbeaten in the last three encounters, including a 4-1 victory over Wolves in their last Premier League game.
After the match, Ruben Amorim revealed how he motivated the team at the half-time break after they once again gave up a first-half lead. The Portuguese manager said: "It wasn't tactical. It was so clear we are dominating the games but not finishing the plays as we should. We need to be better in the details. Trying to explain to the players we have 45 minutes to win the three points that are crucial for our life.
"Once again, after we scored a goal, we were a little bit sloppy on the ball and that gave a little bit of hope to the opponent. We should have finished that half in the different way, and then in the half time they understood that we have everything to win the game, to win three points – and they did that."
