AFP
Man Utd, Juventus and AC Milan tracking Elche and Austria defender
European giants join the hunt
The meteoric rise of Affengruber has not gone unnoticed across the continent’s major leagues. According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sport Germany, the Austrian centre-back is being closely monitored by a host of elite clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.
Manchester United, Juventus, and AC Milan are all reportedly keeping tabs on the defender's progress. They are joined in their interest by Spanish heavyweights Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, making the race for the 25-year-old’s signature one of the most intriguing subplots of the upcoming market.
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A breakout season in La Liga
Affengruber's stock has soared since he arrived at Elche as a free agent in the summer of 2024. Having left Sturm Graz at the end of his contract, he has proven to be a masterstroke of recruitment for the Spanish side, helping them secure promotion before establishing himself as a top-tier talent.
This season, the defender has been virtually ever-present, making 36 appearances across La Liga and the Copa del Rey. His contributions haven't just been defensive either; he has chipped in with one goal and two assists, missing only two league fixtures due to disciplinary suspensions.
International recognition and World Cup dreams
The defender’s domestic form recently culminated in a maiden call-up to the Austrian national team. Affengruber made his debut for his country in a friendly against Ghana, appearing in the squad selection ahead of the upcoming World Cup tournament.
With the global showpiece on the horizon, the player and his representatives are reportedly aware that a move to a bigger stage could be necessary to cement his place in the national side. Currently under contract until 2027, the defender is said to be planning a departure this summer to capitalise on his rising reputation.
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Elche set for a major windfall
While Elche would be loath to lose their defensive leader, the club is in a position to make a significant profit on a player who cost them nothing in transfer fees. His market value has recently been estimated at around €9 million, a figure likely to rise if a bidding war commences.
The Franjiverdes are "rubbing their hands" at the prospect of a lucrative sale that would represent a historic piece of business for the club. With some of the world's most prestigious clubs circling, Affengruber looks destined for a high-profile move that will take his career to the next level.