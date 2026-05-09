Man Utd, Juventus and AC Milan tracking Elche and Austria defender

The meteoric rise of Affengruber has not gone unnoticed across the continent’s major leagues. According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sport Germany, the Austrian centre-back is being closely monitored by a host of elite clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United, Juventus, and AC Milan are all reportedly keeping tabs on the defender's progress. They are joined in their interest by Spanish heavyweights Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, making the race for the 25-year-old’s signature one of the most intriguing subplots of the upcoming market.