Man Utd ignored call to buy Michael Olise & Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace in £100m double deal with Red Devils urged to reconsider move for Crystal Palace hero
Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has urged the club to reconsider their stance on signing Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.
- Yorke wants Man Utd to sign Eze
- Had advised the club to sign Eze and Olise last year
- Eze scored the FA Cup-winning goal against Man City