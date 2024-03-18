Man Utd in hot water? Red Devils could see summer spending ability slashed due to unpaid tax bill

Getty ImagesJames HunsleyMan Utd in hot water? Red Devils could see summer spending ability slashed due to unpaid tax billManchester UnitedPremier LeagueTransfersManchester United could be dealt a potentially huge blow to their summer transfer plans, as they hold talks with HMRC over unpaid taxes.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHMRC in talks with United over taxesMay owe money for deals with players and agentsOutcome could affect summer spending